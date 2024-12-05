Nargis files defamation case against Nigar Chaudhry, 10 YouTubers

Entertainment Entertainment Nargis files defamation case against Nigar Chaudhry, 10 YouTubers

FIA has registered a case

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 01:05:34 PKT

(Web Desk) – Former actor Nargis has filed a case with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime cell against actress Nigar Chaudhry and over 10 YouTubers for allegedly damaging her reputation on social media.

According to a spokesperson for FIA Lahore, the cybercrime cell has registered the case under the PECA Act and sections 20, 21, and 511 of the law.

The case has named Nigar Chaudhry, Abida Usmani, and more than 10 YouTubers as accused.

Nargis alleged that these individuals harmed her reputation through social media activities.

It is pertinent to mention that Nargis accused her husband, Inspector Majid Bashir, of physical assault over a financial dispute.

She filed a case against him after the incident in Lahore’s Defence area.