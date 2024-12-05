Netflix announces documentary on Hrithik Roshan's family

Roshan family has made evergreen contributions over several generations

(Web Desk) - In exciting news for fans, Netflix has confirmed a new documentary titled The Roshans.

Within the Indian film industry, the Roshan family is one of the most prolific and has made evergreen contributions over several generations.

The saga began with Roshan Lal Nagrath. He was a noted music composer who scored everlasting melodies.

The films he worked on included Taj Mahal (1963) and Chitralekha (1964).

He collaborated with eminent singers, including Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar.

Lal Nagrath had two sons – Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan.

In 1970, Rakesh debuted as an actor before becoming a director with Khudgarz (1987).

Rakesh went on to direct several blockbusters, including Karan Arjun (1995), Koi…Mil Gaya (2003), and Krrish (2006).

Meanwhile, Rajesh followed in his father’s footsteps and became a music composer in 1974.

He was just 19 years old when his first outing Kunwara Baap was released.

Over his lengthy career spanning over five decades, Rajesh has worked with singers of multiple generations, from Kishore Kumar to Shreya Ghoshal.

Under Rajesh’s score, Amitabh Bachchan debuted as a playback singer.

The song was ‘Mere Paas Aao‘ from Mr Natwarlal (1979).

With the release of Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai (2000), the nation gained a new superstar in the form of Rakesh’s son, Hrithik Roshan.

The Roshans will be directed by Shashi Ranjan, who commented: “Directing this docu-series has been an incredibly rewarding journey.

“Being invited into the Roshan family’s world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for.

“It is an honor to bring their story of creativity, courage, and commitment to the world, and having Netflix house the legendary movie family’s stories was undoubtedly the only way to go.”

Industry stalwarts including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sham Kaushal are also expected to be featured in the documentary.

It is currently unknown when The Roshans will be released.