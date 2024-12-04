Mahira Khan on her 'tough phase' of depression and healing journey

(Web Desk) - Pakistan leading star Mahira Khan recently revealed her battle with depression and the tough journey to c.

She emphasized the importance of a support system and the right medical help in this phase.

In her latest interview, Khan was flanked and did not mince words about her long battle with depression

“I was really, really depressed, it was dark for me,” the actor recalled. “And people would say things like, ‘Look what all you have… Look at who you are… Look at what your life is like’. But it didn’t register.”

“This is not something you say to someone [battling depression], because they can’t help it,” she requested.

“Actually, it’s a disease. It’s a chemical imbalance. And there are triggers to it,” continued the ‘Raees’ star. “There could be something major that could have happened in your life which triggered it.”

“But be it depression, bipolarity, manic or any other kind of mental illness, these are all diseases, and have medicines given for them. There are different treatments that need to be taken,” she emphasized.

Continuing to speak on her healing journey, she added, “The thing that got me out of it initially was the medication. The other thing was my support system, which is very important. You need that… you need someone’s hand to hold onto.”

“Also, in order to detach the shame and stigma attached to anything including mental health, it is important to start talking about it. And when you do that, you start getting support also from those who have dealt with it,” she explained.