Fahad Mustafa honoured with two awards by UK Parliament

The actor after receiving praiseworthy distinction captioned the post: "Our Stories Really Matter!

LONDON (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s renowned actor Fahad Mustafa on Wednesday received prestigious accolade at the iconic House of Commons.

The event was marked to celebrate his outstanding contributions to entertainment and cultural exchanges.

The leading actor was awarded two distinct honours: Diversity Impact Award - for his extraordinary achievements in the drama and storytelling, bringing communities together and motivating viewers across the globe - and Cultural Impact Award - for his role in promoting diversity and enhancing cultural interactions through media.

The host of the event - MP Naz Shah, Afzal Khan MP, and Lord Wajid Khan - attracted leading figures from British Pakistani communities across business, sport, media, and parliament.

This recognition is not just mine - it belongs to every artist, every dreamer, and every storyteller in Pakistan who dares to dream big and cross boundaries. It is a testament to the power of our culture, our stories, and the unyielding spirit of unity that makes us shine on the global stage.

As a proud Pakistani, I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the Diversity and Cultural Impact Award and the Global Cultural Unity Award at the prestigious House of Commons. Every time I stand here, representing my homeland, I am reminded of the incredible strength, beauty, and potential of Pakistan and its people.

My heartfelt gratitude goes to The Honourable Naz Shah MP, The Right Honourable Lord Wajid Khan, and Multicultural UK for this incredible honor and for making this evening unforgettable."