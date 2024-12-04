'Bin Roye' memories enchant Mahira Khan

Her timeless acting in the romantic drama widely praised

(Web Desk) – Mahira Khan is a name synonymous with versatility and impeccability. She has an art how to conquer hearts no matter she is on and off the screen.

Recently, the ace star has shared memories of her blockbuster drama ‘Bin Roye’, with snaps and comments, “I earnestly remember ‘Bin Roye’.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Humsafar actress went down the memory lane and shared some heartfelt clips and shots from her romantic drama.

In the carousel, Khan effortlessly portrayed her character Saba.

She captioned her post, “Aaaj bari zor se Bin Roye yaad aaaya… P.S can you spot my little Azzu in the song?”

Bin Roye fans also reflected on the days in the comments section of Mahira Khan’s post.

One user wrote, "The way Bin Roye made me cry!! You have no idea. Saba was so special.”

Another penned, “It’s been 9 years since Bin Roye came and Oh my god I'm still obsessed with it like the first day I saw it.”

“Uff that era," another fan effused.

"A cinematic masterpiece," a fourth fan expressed.

Helmed by Momina Duraid and Shahzad Kashmiri, Bin Roye is a 2015 Pakistani romantic drama film starring Humayun Saeed, Mahira, Armeena Rana Khan, Zeba Bakhtiar and Javed Sheikh in the lead roles.

Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan's pairing and love story was widely hailed by the audience at that time.