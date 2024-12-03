Saba Qamar reflects on staying resilient against adversities

The stunner calls fans her family

(Web Desk) - Saba Qamar candidly shares the significance of being resilience and hopeful in life, with her fans whom she calls them her family.

Taking to her Instagram stories space, the Hindi Medium actress penned a cryptic note for all her fans and followers, “For my 6.3M family.

You are not just followers- You are my family. Let’s be generous, kind and lift each other up. Stay hopeful and resilient and always believe in yourself.”

“Have faith in Allah; he is guiding you even whn the way is not clear. You are the king and queen of your own world-trust yourself and conquer it.

Everything will be alright,” she added.

Further elaborating, “Stay strong, stay kind and keep shining. With Love Sq.”

This is not the first time, Qamar asked her admirers to spread kindness, lift each other up and believe in the magic within.

The post came merely days after she teased her exciting new project titled Case No 9, while diving into the story with the incredible director Syed Wajahat Hussain.

On the work front, Saba Qamar is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project, the glimpses of which she shared from sets.