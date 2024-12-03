Bigg Boss fame Rajiv Adatia opens up about his wish to visit Makkah

Entertainment Entertainment Bigg Boss fame Rajiv Adatia opens up about his wish to visit Makkah

‘I have always been intrigued by the holy place’

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 04:16:09 PKT

(Web Desk) - Rajiv Adatia, the popular social media influencer and Bigg Boss 15 contestant, recently shared his heartfelt wish to visit the Holy city of Makkah.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Rajiv opened up about his curiosity and admiration for the sacred site, which has fascinated him for years.

During the conversation with his close friend and actress Sana Makbul, Rajiv, who is a Hindu, expressed his deep intrigue about Makkah and its significance.

“I am a Hindu and I have always wanted to go to Makkah. Because I have always been intrigued by it. If non-Muslims are allowed to go there, I would like to visit and see it,” he said, sharing his wish to experience the spiritual atmosphere of the holy place.

Sana Makbul, who had already visited Makkah for Umrah, also shared her touching experience, recalling the overwhelming emotions she felt sitting in front of the Kaaba.