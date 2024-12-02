Dua Lipa's concert in Mumbai leaves fans ecstatic

She pairs her hit song Levitating with Shah Rukh Khan's Woh Ladki Jo

(Web Desk) - Dua Lipa's highly anticipated concert in Mumbai on Saturday delighted fans in unexpected ways.

For months, fans joked about the viral meme pairing her hit song Levitating with Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan's Woh Ladki Jo from his film Baadshah.

The meme gained so much traction that many wondered if the crowd would recreate the mashup. But they didn't need to-Dua Lipa did it herself.

During her performance, she surprised the audience by seamlessly blending Levitating with Woh Ladki Jo, leaving fans ecstatic.

Several videos from the concert quickly spread online, with many fans expressing their joy. One user on social media shared, "Dua Lipa did not miss the meme Levitating x Woh Ladki," while another commented, "So Dua Lipa did the Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup in her own style. Wish SRK was there too."

Fans also shared their excitement on Instagram, calling the moment "pure iconic, goddess vibes."

This performance also caught the attention of Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Suhana re-posted a video from the concert.

She didn't caption it but added heart eyes, zany face, and woman dancing emojis.

Dua Lipa has long been a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, having met the actor during her 2019 visit to India.