Nauman Ijaz's acting in 'Bismil' impresses viewers

Entertainment Entertainment Nauman Ijaz's acting in 'Bismil' impresses viewers

The actor praised for his acting prowess

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 03:57:06 PKT

(Web Desk) – Drama enthusiasts are all praise for Nauman Ijaz’s acting in drama ‘Bismil’, particularly in the recent episode in which he did an impactful acting on the death of Moosa.

Nauman Ijaz a seasoned and versatile actor who is admired for his brilliant acting performances in Pakistani dramas.

Nauman Ijaz’s highly praised dramas are Sang E Mar Mar, Sang E Mah, Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi, Dunk, Mayi Ri, Ullu Baraey Farokht Nahi, Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, O Rangreza and others.

He is garnering huge praise for his excellent acting as Tauqeer Taseer in Bismil.

In the recent episode of Bismil, Nauman Ijaz’s impactful acting in Moosa’s death sequences is getting a huge praise.

His subtle expressions of grief are becoming the talk of the town. The actor also shared a gratitude post in which he thanked his fans for liking his performance in Bismil.

The actor also asked for the feedback on the recent episode.

