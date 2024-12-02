Wahaj turns 36 as fans flood comment box with happy birthday message

The birthday bash thrown at a gym

(Web Desk) – Stellar performer Wahaj Ali turns 36 as he celebrates his birthday on Sunday at a gym with his friends.

In a viral footage doing rounds on internet, the ‘Jo Bichar Gaye’ actor was spotted blowing candles off the Three Milk Cake with his gym friends.

The clip offered a close-up shot of the yummy cake and glimpses from the intimate celebrations.

His gym friends gathered who showered the birthday spray and turned photographers for the occasion as the former cuts the cake.

For the surprise birthday bash hosted by his gym buddies, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star chose to wear a beige winter overcoat.

As the video surfaced on social media, Wahaj aka Bilal Abdullah’s die-hard fans extended heartwarming birthday wishes in the comments section.

“Happy birthday Wahaj, may the next year bring you more happiness and success,” one fan wrote.

Another penned, "My favourite actor Wahaj Ali! Happy birthday.”

It is pertinent to note that Wahaj's fellow actress Hira Mani also penned a sweet birthday greeting, admiring his amazing work ethics and humble nature.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Wahaj Ali is currently making waves with his stellar acting in Sunn Mere Dil, starring Maya Ali in the lead role.