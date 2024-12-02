Atif Aslam enchants Dhaka with Magical Night 2.0

Entertainment Entertainment Atif Aslam enchants Dhaka with Magical Night 2.0

Tickets for Magical Night 2.0 sold out well in advance

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 03:02:45 PKT

(Web Desk) - Atif Aslam captivated the audience with a mesmerizing live performance at the Army Stadium in Dhaka.

The event, titled Magical Night 2.0, was organised by Triple Time Communication and Ticket Tomorrow, with sponsorship from Oraimo.

This was one of several performances by Atif in Bangladesh, following appearances such as the 2013 Bangladesh Premier League opening and the Let's Vibe Art & Music Festival earlier this year. Joining him was fellow Pakistani artist Abdul Hannan.

Renowned Bangladeshi performers Tahsan Khan and the band Kaaktal also graced the stage, adding local charm to the star-studded evening.

Thanks to the massive fan base of these artists, tickets for Magical Night 2.0 were sold out well in advance, making it one of the most anticipated events of the year.

The Army Stadium was packed with thousands of music enthusiasts who turned out to witness the star-studded show.

The lead-up to the event, however, was marred by a cyber-attack on the ticketing platform. On November 24, 2024, the CID's Cyber Intelligence and Risk Team arrested Arif Arman (30) for his alleged role in the attack, which targeted Ticket Tomorrow, the exclusive platform for online ticket sales of Magical Night 2.0.

Investigations revealed the involvement of Adventor Global Limited and its subsidiary, Tickify, in orchestrating the attack, which occurred on October 23.

The breach compromised sensitive data of concertgoers, including their names, addresses, emails, and phone numbers. The incident raised serious concerns about cybersecurity and data protection, casting a shadow over the otherwise joyous event.