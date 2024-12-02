Actor Suborna Mustafa barred from leaving Bangladesh

She is under observation by the National Security Intelligence

Published On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 01:50:43 PKT

(Web Desk) - Suborna Mustafa, known for her contributions to Bangladeshi television and film, has been barred from leaving the country.

Suborna, accompanied by her husband Badrul Anam Saud, had completed all necessary airport procedures.

They finished their check-in and immigration formalities when the incident occurred.

The couple was preparing to board their flight when, just moments before departure, an immigration officer approached them.

The officer informed that she was not allowed to leave due to being under observation by the National Security Intelligence (NSI).

According to a family source close to the couple, the news caught them off guard and caused significant embarrassment.

It was alleged that Suborna’s trip was solely for medical purposes.

She had an appointment scheduled with a doctor in Bangkok on December 3, 2024.

Suborna was not facing any charges, but her name had reportedly been flagged by the authorities.

Khondaker Rafiqul Islam, chief of the Special Branch, confirmed the restriction.

He stated: “Suborna is not accused in any case.

“But immigration authorities halted her as she was listed as a collaborator of Sheikh Hasina.”

Suborna Mustafa, a prominent figure in Bangladesh’s cultural and political spheres, served as a Member of Parliament from 2019 to 2024.

She represented a reserved women’s seat on behalf of the Awami League.