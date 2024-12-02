Indian TV actress found dead in house

Reasons for the death remain unclear

(Web Desk) - In a suspected case of suicide, 29-year-old Kannada television actress Shobhita was found dead by hanging at her residence in Gachibowli on Sunday.

Sources in the police department indicate that the reasons behind the alleged suicide remain unclear, and several suspicions have been raised regarding the circumstances leading to her demise.

The police have been gathering statements from her family, friends, and neighbours to ascertain the sequence of events before her death.

Shobhita was known for her roles in hit serials Brahmagantu and Ninidale.

Following her marriage last year, she stepped away from the entertainment industry and had been living in Hyderabad with her husband Sudhir.

Her mortal remains have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. After the postmortem, Shobhita’s remains will be transported to Bangalore where her family resides.

Gachibowli police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to her death.

