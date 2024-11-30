Minal Khan on her bond with son, and a possible return to TV serials

(Web Desk) - Minal Khan, a popular and talented Pakistani actor and digital creator, has spoken recently about her return to the world of entertainment.

Apart from doing some challenging roles, she also boasts a substantial Instagram following of 10.3 million.

She has starred in many hit dramas including but not limited to “Hassad”, “Nand”, “Jalan”, “Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewa”, “Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain”, “Sun Yaara”, “Ki Jaana Main Kaun”, and “Ishq Hai”.

She is married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, and the couple has an adorable son, Hasan.

Recently, Minal sat in an interview during which she discussed her television comeback and the success of her hit serial “Jalan”.

On her TV comeback, Minal said, “I also ask the question from myself if I am going to make a comeback on TV, and I always say yes to it because I really want to manifest it

Talking about her son, she said "currently my little son needs me the most and I really want to be with him at present."

She added, "I miss acting and will definitely make a comeback, but currently actresses are doing wonders and I love their work. Hania Aamir is an amazing actress, and she has been doing great work.”

While talking about what character she would like to play in her future return, she said, “I would love to do Love Story. I have done a negative character, which is why I don’t want to do it again maybe.

Talking about her negative role which she did in the past, she elaborated, "There was something so special about Jalan. I was quite passionate about my work. I worked hard because I had to carry my sister’s legacy, who was doing a great job so it just happened.”