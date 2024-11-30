Death anniversary of Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan being observed today

Entertainment Entertainment Death anniversary of Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan being observed today

He was the eldest son of Ustad Salamat Ali Khan

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 15:24:29 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 15th death anniversary of classical singer Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan is being observed on Saturday (today).

Ustad Sharafat belonged to the Shaam Chaurasi Gharana. He was the eldest son of Ustad Salamat Ali Khan.

Born in Multan in 1955, he graduated from the Government College, Lahore.

Also Read: Folk singer Reshma remembered on death anniversary

He performed in many countries and gave lectures on classical music at several universities. He took part in more than 100 music festivals around the world.

Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan died on November 30, 2009 in Lahore.