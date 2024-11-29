Melissa Barrera says her views on Palestine almost closed Hollywood's doors for her

(Web Desk) - Actor Melissa Barrera, who gained popularity after doing the role of Sam Carpenter, has shared her views on how she has been struggling to find work after her views on Palestine drew the ire of powerful quarters linked to Hollywood.

The 34-year-old Mexican actor said the previous year was the most difficult year of her life. She said it seemed, during that period, that her career was over.

Barrera shared her views on a social media post in October 2023. She said in an Instagram post, "Gaza has been turned into a concentration camp. This is a clear genocide.”

She also blamed the Western media for playing a biased role. "The Western media shows a one-sided picture. We do not need more hate. No more Islamophobia and no more hostility,” she said.

Barrera said after that controversy, she struggled to find opportunities "as she has been getting run-of-the-mill roles but not something she is hopeful for.”

She said no doubt if she continued to be silent on the Gaza issue, the Hollywood roles were lucrative but she could not compromise on her principles.

