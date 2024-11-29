How second marriage helped Dania Enwer find true love

She participated in Mazaq Raat

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Famous Pakistani actor Dania Enwer has said her second marriage to Farhan Nadeem Baig made her believe in true love again.

She recently participated in Dunya News’s Mazaq Raaat where she talked about a range of personal as well as professional lives.

When asked about one-sided love, she called it some kind of a stupid act. Explaining her answer, she said those who are involved in unrequited love, they are actually wasting their times in the pursuit of people who do not respond likewise.

The host asked the guest about her views on love to which she responded she has fallen in love two times: her second marriage showed her the beauty love and made her believe in that beautiful feeling again.

Imran Ashraf said she got married for the second time to Nadeem Baig, who is the son of legendary film star Nadeem Baig.