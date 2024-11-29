Savera Nadeem's mother passes away

She revealed the news on Instagram news

Published On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 16:43:37 PKT

(Web Desk) - Famous TV actor known for her versatility Savera Nadeem's mother passed away.

She announced the death of her mother on Thursday afternoon through an emotional Instagram post.

Nadeem described her mother as 'the joy and pride of our lives' sharing that she had moved to "a better world."

The actor also expressed her grief, calling her mother “unforgettable” and commended her strength and compassion.

“Courageous in the face of the difficult cards she was dealt, she was a towering force of strength and compassion and a constant inspiration,” Nadeem wrote.

In her final words, Nadeem honoured her mother, saying, "Rest and be at peace Malikun Nissa. You are and will always be a Queen."

The post was met with an outpouring of condolences from fans and the entertainment industry. Actor Uzma Hassan and others expressed their sympathies, offering prayers for the departed soul.