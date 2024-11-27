Despite backlash, why Reham Khan feels Hania Amir should delay her marriage

She addressed the issue during her interview in a recent podcast

(Web Desk) - British-Pakistani journalist and film producer Reham Khan has not minced her words in the face of backlash she received after she advised Hania Amir to delay marriage and focus on her career.

She addressed the issue during her interview in a recent podcast. She explained the rationale behind her remarks.

Reham Khan also who produced Hania Aamir’s debut film Janaan in 2016. She sheds light on the financial stability and personal growth before considering marriage as it demands emotional as well as economic stability.

“I believe a person should marry when they feel I have arrived and I need a companion now," she said.

Mentioning her logic behind why she feels women often feel pressured by biological timelines and societal expectations in their 20s and 30s but emphasised that marriage does not always lead to the life they expect.

“Many girls think they will gain freedom after marriage, but that’s not always the case,” she cautioned. “One should never get married just for the sake of it or due to societal pressure. Marriage should be a choice, not a necessity.”

She shared she also gives this advice to her own daughters, stressing the importance of achieving financial and emotional independence first.

“I’m not against marriage as an institution,” she clarified, “but I believe it’s not suitable for everyone. First, make yourself strong in your career and then think about companionship if you wish.”

Reham Khan has previously advised Hania Aamir to focus on her flourishing career rather than rushing into marriage, expressing hope that she will eventually make it to Bollywood.