Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber reject divorce rumours

The couple is doing well

Published On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 05:21:00 PKT

(Web Desk) - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are brushing off rumors that their six-year marriage is on the rocks.

Three months after welcoming their son Jack Blues, the couple is doing well, and ignoring any chatter that says otherwise, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They laugh at the constant divorce rumors,” the insider says. “It’s annoying but just noise.”

Justin, 30, and Hailey, 28, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September. They tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in 2018, and celebrated with a larger wedding a year later in South Carolina.

In a post to her Instagram Stories, Hailey showed off their festive anniversary celebrations, which featured balloons and romantic candles.

“6 years,” she wrote atop a Polaroid photo of her and Justin kissing, adding a heart and a ring emoji. “Love you baby.”

The anniversary came weeks after the pair welcomed son Jack Blues in August, which they announced by sharing a photo of his foot to Instagram.

“They seem even more in love since the baby arrived,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “[Justin’s] been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born. He wants to focus on being a great dad and husband.”

So far, the couple has kept their bundle of joy out of the spotlight, though they showed off a Kim Possible-inspired family Halloween costume in early November. Justin went as Ron Stoppable, Hailey as Kim Possible and baby Jack as Rufus, Ron’s pet naked mole rat in the Disney Channel animated series.