Celebrities express frustration over internet disruption

Published On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 04:15:20 PKT

(Web Desk) – Celebrities, media enthusiasts and internet influencers have expressed their frustration over internet disruption and describe difficulties they are facing in running their social media handle.

Singer Asim Azhar expressed his frustration in a video statement, mentioning that different people have been giving him various suggestions about which internet provider is working, but he is still unable to even share an Instagram post due to slow speeds.

Similarly, actress Rabia Kulsoom made a humorous post about the slow internet, while actor and producer Nabeel Zafar also posted humorously about the issue.

Most social media users are complaining that it takes a long time to share posts, and many are unable to share multiple posts.

WhatsApp users also reported issues with downloading voice and video messages, and the messages they send are not reaching their recipients.

Internet speeds have slowed down in various cities across Pakistan, including Karachi and Islamabad, causing difficulties for several sectors, including the entertainment industry.

Since November 24, internet speeds have drastically dropped, affecting the use of platforms like WhatsApp and other social media services for many people.

Media houses, social media influencers, and online businesses are facing delays in content delivery, while entertainers are struggling to provide online entertainment due to the slow speeds.