Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta emerges internet's crush after IPL auction

She dazzled everyone with her appearance

Wed, 27 Nov 2024

(Web Desk) - Jahnavi Mehta, a Columbia University graduate and the daughter of actor and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla, represented the team during the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and dazzled everyone with her appearance.

Among the senior team members who accompanied her were KKR managing director Venky Mysore and her father, Jay Mehta. Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, the children of actor Shah Rukh Khan, were not present at the KKR table this year, despite fans' expectations that they would represent the team at the auction like in previous years.

Jahnavi is the daughter of Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. She was born on February 21, 2001, and completed her education at Charterhouse School in England and Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Last year, she received her degree from Columbia University in New York. Juhi posted images from her convocation ceremony on social media.

She posted a photo of Jahnavi wearing her graduation gown along with the caption, "#columbiaclass2023."

Jahnavi was joined by senior KKR members at the IPL 2025 auction. When she wore a dark blue velvet jacket with a white t-shirt, she looked sophisticated. Her presence at the auction became a topic of much discussion.



