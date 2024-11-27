Yumna Zaidi shares her deep connection to song 'Jhol'

A true vision of timeless beauty and grace

Published On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 03:24:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - Yumna Zaidi is basking in the magical journey of ‘Jhol’.

The Raaz-e-Ulfat actress treated her 9.5M followers to her stylish, all- white moment, setting major fashion goals.

In the images shared, Zaidi looked no less than a fashion icon while posing in an outdoor setting.

Her favourite Coke Studio song Jhol by Annural Khalid and Maanu played in the backdrop, giving her modern style an epic twist.

Zaidi paired her entire branded piece with a pair of high heels and opted to go minimal in the accessories department.

“This song,” the Tere Bin actress captioned the post, sharing her deep connection to this track.

Soon after the carousel did rounds, her ardent fans could not stop but swoon over Zaidi’s utmost poise and elegance.

One fan penned, “A true vision of timeless beauty and grace.”

The second user noted, “Yumna giving Korean vibes.”

“Songs you choose,” another gushed.

“Ruling our hearts and screens, Nashwa,” the fourth effused.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yumna Zaidi starred in the drama serial Gentleman essaying the role of a journalist alongside Humayun Saeed.