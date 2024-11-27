Never compromise your worth, says Aishwarya Rai

Wed, 27 Nov 2024

(Web Desk) - Amidst chatter about her divorce, global head-turner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has talked about street harassment and said to “never compromise your worth”.

For a campaign video of a beauty brand she is a brand ambassador of, Aishwarya shared the video on her Instagram stories. In the clip, she said to go head-on with the problem rather than avoiding it.

Aishwarya said, “Street harassment. How do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth.

Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don’t blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault.”

For the caption, she wrote: “On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis’s Stand Up against street harassment training program. We’re all worth it.”

She added the hashtag–We Stand Up.”