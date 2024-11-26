Taylor Swift gets emotional onstage in Toronto

(Web Desk) - Taylor Swift became emotional onstage at Rogers Centre as she celebrated her sixth and final Eras Tour show in Toronto on Saturday night.

In a video clip shared on TikTok, the “Bad Blood” singer, 34, attempted to hold back her tears as the sold-out crowd gave her a minute-long standing ovation during her performance of “Champagne Problems.”

“Toronto, we’re at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my …,” she said before getting choked up and turning away.

“To my band, to my crew and everybody who’s put so much of this into this tour … I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore,” Swift added.

“That was, uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment. Sorry.”

After the “Cruel Summer” songstress wiped away her tears, she joked that this wasn’t “even the last show” on her tour, which concludes on Dec. 8.

“My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget,” she told the audience.

“We’ve loved our time in Toronto. It’s been so amazing. I love guys. Thank you so much for that.”

Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, attended the Saturday show and made quite the impression with the Swifties who were sitting near him.

According to a photo shared online, the dad of two was spotted exchanging friendship bracelets with fans.

The billionaire pop star will finally wrap up her tour, which kicked off in March 2023, with three shows in Vancouver next month.