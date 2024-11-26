Link-up rumours: Mohini says AR Rahman just like her father

Says his daughter is exactly her age

Tue, 26 Nov 2024

(Web Desk) - AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey dropped a video on her social media lashing out at people linking her divorce with that of the legendary singer. She stated that he is just like father to her.

AR Rahman sent shockwaves to the industry when he announced his separation from his wife Saira Banu after 29 years of marriage. Soon after, his bassist Mohini Dey also made her divorce with husband Mark Hartsuch official.

Since then, reports of their link-ups have been surfacing online. Finally, Dey dropped a video and posted a statement lashing out at trolls for spreading misinformation and baseless assumptions.

In an Instagram video, Mohini Dey addressed her link-up rumors with AR Rahman. Calling the legendary Indian singer her role model and father figure, she stated that they have a lot of respect and love for each other.

Having said that, she asked people to be kind and respect their privacy as the divorce is a personal matter and a painful process.

Along with the clip, she also penned a lengthy caption lashing out at those who spread false news about her and AR Rahman.