Anwar Maqsood, wife Imrana reveal strong bond with late Moin Akhtar

Entertainment Entertainment Anwar Maqsood, wife Imrana reveal strong bond with late Moin Akhtar

They were like a family

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 01:54:36 PKT

(Web Desk) - Anwar Maqsood and Imrana Maqsood have revealed their strong bond with late iconic star Moin Akhtar.

Appearing on a show, Anwar Maqood said he could not believe that Moin was no more, adding, “People still ask him if they are currently doing their show together.”

During conversation, Imrana Maqsood said he was the part of her family and frequented her house.

Anwar Maqsood is one of the most gifted writers of Pakistan. His wife Imrana Maqsood is also a writer with two books and multiple short books to her credit.

Fans have loved this family and their dedication to Pakistan and the fields of art and entertainment.

Moin Akhtar and Anwar Maqsood had an unbreakable bond and friendship for 36 years. The duo worked together a lot and they were like family.