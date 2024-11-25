AR Rahman issues legal notice to 'slanderers'

He took to X and shared this information through a legal notice

Published On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024

(Web Desk) - Music maestro AR Rahman has issued a legal notice to slanderers, warning of dire consequences if objectionable content surrounding his divorce from his wife, Saira Banu, is not removed from their respective platforms.

AR Rahman took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared this information through a legal notice.

This notice is specifically addressed to individuals and entities operating on platforms including, but not limited to, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and online news portals.

Non-compliance will result in legal action at your own cost and peril. AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced separation a few days back through a joint statement.