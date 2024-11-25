Renowned comedian Ismail Tara remembered

Entertainment Entertainment Renowned comedian Ismail Tara remembered

He was known for his humorous drama ‘Fifty-Fifty’ in 1980s

Follow on Published On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 01:46:15 PKT

LAHORE (APP) - The second death anniversary of renowned comedian Ismail Tara was observed here and across the country on Sunday.

Ismail Tara was born on November 16, 1949, in Karachi. His real name was Muhammad Ismail Merchant.

He joined the performing arts in 1964 and performed on stage, television and cinema during his career.

He was known for his humorous political drama, Fifty-Fifty in 1980s. He also performed on the silver screen and played various roles in different films.

Tara won Nigar Award five times during his showbiz career.

His other famous dramas include Rubber Band, Yeh Zindagi Hai, One-Way Ticket, Delhi Colony, Ismail Time, and other stage dramas.

Ismail Tara died on November 24, 2023 this date in Karachi at the age of 73 due to kidney disease.