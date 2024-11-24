AR Rahman's daughter, son react to father's dating rumours

They called out the false rumours on Instagram

(Web Desk) - AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s decision to part ways after 29 years of marriage has saddened fans worldwide.

However, rumours linking their divorce to bassist Mohini Dey’s separation have caused unnecessary speculation.

Rahman’s family has strongly denied these baseless claims.

Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, called out the false rumors on Instagram, saying they were “disheartening” and asked people to stop spreading lies.

“My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years.

It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread.

Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy.

Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let’s honor and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us. #EPI” Ameen wrote.

His daughters, Khatija and Raheema, also responded. Raheema bluntly wrote, “Rumors are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots. Get a life.”