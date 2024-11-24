Aliza Sultan's cryptic post hits Feroze Khan, his second wife

Entertainment Entertainment Aliza Sultan's cryptic post hits Feroze Khan, his second wife

Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan share two children from their marriage

Follow on Published On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 07:22:42 PKT

(Web Desk) - Aliza Sultan, the ex-wife of Feroze Khan, appeared to aim a jibe at him and his second wife in a cryptic Instagram Story.

In her post, she expressed her concerns about what she faces when their children fall ill, stating:

“And when the child falls sick, they leave them at my door and run away.”

Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan share two children from their marriage, which ended in a highly publicised and contentious divorce in 2022.

Despite the bitter split, the pair have committed to co-parenting and ensuring a stable environment for their kids.

Their children, Sultan and Fatima, spend time with their father’s family, including Feroze’s second wife Zainab.

Based on the photos shared online, they appear to have a healthy relationship with them.

Feroze also shares moments with his children on social media, showcasing his involvement in their lives.

The dynamics of the family have been in the spotlight, especially since the children attended Feroze’s second wedding.

Recently, Fatima visited Feroze’s second wife’s clinic, and the pictures shared online suggested a positive experience.

However, Aliza’s recent remarks indicated whenever Feroze is looking after their children and they become ill, he lets Aliza deal with it.

In response to Aliza’s post, Feroze Khan seemingly addressed the situation on his own social media.

The actor implied that his former wife was seeking attention.

“You want some attention? Do I make you a star?”

This exchange has drawn further media attention to the already complicated situation.