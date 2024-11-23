Selena Gomez thanks Meryl Streep for supporting 'Emilia Pérez' at star-studded event

Entertainment Entertainment Selena Gomez thanks Meryl Streep for supporting 'Emilia Pérez' at star-studded event

Selena Gomez thanks Meryl Streep for supporting ‘Emilia Pérez’ at star-studded event

Follow on Published On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 17:52:36 PKT

(Web Desk) - Selena Gomez expressed her gratitude to Meryl Streep for hosting a screening and Q&A for her Netflix film Emilia Pérez on November 20, 2024, in West Hollywood.

Gomez, who has been receiving Oscar buzz for her performance as a woman navigating crime and identity in the comedic musical, attended the event alongside Streep and a star-studded audience, including Martin Short, Annette Bening, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Gomez took to Instagram to share her excitement, writing, “Thank you SO much Colleen Camp for hosting and to my friend Meryl for celebrating @emiliaperezfilm - not me casually saying my friend Meryl. It's Meryl Streep!! My idol, dream.”

During the event, Streep, a three-time Oscar winner, praised Gomez’s performance, calling it “a beautiful, smudged, sensual, incredible performance.” Gomez revealed an interesting tidbit during the Q&A, sharing how she learned she had secured the role long before she realized it. She humorously recounted that director Jacques explained she had the part, saying, “I spent nine months in hell waiting to know if I got in this movie.”