Pakistani short film Muqaddas shone at Global Film Festivals

Entertainment Entertainment Pakistani short film Muqaddas shone at Global Film Festivals

The film shot in Kashmir focuses on the narrative around a young woman's quest for identity.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 12:06:32 PKT

LAHORE- (Web Desk)- Pakistani short film Muqaddas, directed by Khurram Zaidi, has made a significant impact on the global film festival circuit.

The film tells the story of a young woman’s quest for identity and freedom, set against the backdrop of Kashmir.

As she embarks on a transformative journey, the protagonist struggles with the weight of her past, which continues to shape her present.

The film explores the complexities of human relationships and the decisions that define the course of one’s future.

Muqaddas has been celebrated at numerous prestigious film festivals worldwide.

It has been screened at over nine international festivals and has won multiple awards, including Best Cinematography at the 33rd International Film Festival in Beijing. At Chennai’s Uruvatti International Film Festival, it received accolades for Best Concept and Best Asian Short Film.