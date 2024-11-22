AR Rahman's collaborator Mohini Dey split from husband sparks rumours

AR Rahman and Saira’s legal representative refutes any connection between the two separations

Published On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024

(Web Desk) - Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, shocked fans on Tuesday, with the announcement of their separation after nearly three decades of marriage.

The news came through Rahman’s official note on X, where he confirmed the divorce.

Coincidentally, celebrated bassist Mohini Dey, known for her collaborations with AR Rahman, announced her separation from her husband, Mark Hartsuch, on the same day.

The timing of these announcements sparked online rumors of a possible connection between the two divorces, with some social media users even blaming Mohini for Rahman and Saira’s split.

As the rumors swirled, AR Rahman and Saira’s legal representative, Vandana Shah, was quick to refute any connection between the two separations.

Speaking to a TV, she said, “There is no connection at all. Saira and Mr. Rahman made this decision on their own.”

Mohini, 29, is a renowned bass player from Kolkata and a regular performer in Rahman’s global concerts, having collaborated with him in over 40 shows.

She announced her divorce in a joint Instagram post with her husband, emphasizing their mutual respect and the decision to part ways amicably.