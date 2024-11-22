Why fans liken 'Aye Ishq-E-Junoon' to Korean 'King The Land'

Entertainment Entertainment Why fans liken 'Aye Ishq-E-Junoon' to Korean 'King The Land'

They find great similarities in them

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 01:14:47 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistani dramas are carving out a niche internationally for their standard of storyline, characters and more importantly their international appeal, which encompasses every society.

Blockbuster ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ hit stardom worldwide similarly ‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’ is heating up the internet.

Drama enthusiasts are likening ‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’ to South Korea's Netflix hit series ‘King The Land’ for many similar reasons.

Starring Ushna Shah, Sheheryar Munawar and Shuja Asad in lead roles, the drama is perfect blend of romance and thrills.

The show has been filmed on big scale and its hotelier setting, romantic walks, and proposals evoke much more similarities with the Korean drama.

Besides’ storyline and setting, Munawar's charachter in the drama, in particular, draws comparisons to Korean series with his cooking and hotel management skills.

One user wrote on YouTube, “It’s crystal clear but I am happy they are getting inspired from KDRAMAS.”

While another noted “This drama gives the King the Land's vibes.”

“Feels like watching King The Land,” added the third.

The fourth asked, “Is it some kind of adaptation of King The Land???”

Aye Ishq e Junoon,directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and penned by Sadia Akhter, made debut on November 11, 2024.