Son of Norway's Crown Princess arrested on suspicion of rape and multiple charges

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 21:46:52 PKT

(Web Desk) - In a big development, Marius Borg Høiby, the 27-year-old son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was arrested on suspicion of rape.

Norwegian police confirmed the arrest and stated that Høiby is accused of violating the criminal code concerning "sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act."

The alleged incident involved a woman in her twenties who reportedly did not know Høiby prior to the event and was unable to resist the act, according to her lawyer Hege Salomon.

Høiby’s lawyer, Øyvind Bratlien, has denied the allegations, asserting that his client does not admit to the charges. The arrest comes amid ongoing legal issues for Høiby, who, according to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, faces charges related to five different individuals—four women and a man. Three of these women had been in relationships with him.

In August, Høiby was charged with assault and criminal damage following an incident in Oslo involving one of these women. Police also reported that Høiby is accused of threatening to kill a man in his 20s.