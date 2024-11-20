Nicole Kidman, Jude Law and Usain Bolt among stars at GQ Men of the Year London gala

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 12:29:42 PKT

LONDON (Reuters) – Stars from the worlds of film, television, music and sports came together in London on Tuesday for this year's GQ Men of the Year celebration.

Hollywood A-listers in attendance included Nicole Kidman, Jude Law and Alicia Vikander.

They were joined on the red carpet by retired runner Usain Bolt, English footballers Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo and musicians Central Cee and Skepta.

Jude Law, Cole Palmer, Usain Bolt at the GQ Awards



Also making an appearance were Kidman's "Babygirl" co-star Harris Dickinson, actors James Norton, Bella Ramsey and Joe Alwyn and models Lennon Gallagher and Jon Kortajarena.

Now in its 27th year, the GQ Men of the Year event, organised by the men's fashion and style magazine, was held at The Roof Gardens in London's Kensington High Street.

Instead of trophies, toasts were raised at the gala dinner for this year's honourees, picked by GQ for their contributions to shaping culture, style and sport.

Vikander, Dickinson, Bolt and Skepta led the toasts for the 2024 GQ cover stars Kidman, Law, Palmer, Mainoo and Central Cee.

The 2024 GQ Men of the Year honourees include actors Brody, Kit Harington, Ambika Mod, Louis Partridge and Eve Hewson, musical group Fontaines D.C., playwright Jeremy O. Harris, filmmakers Steve McQueen and Armando Iannucci and fashion designers Haider Ackermann and Marco Capaldo.