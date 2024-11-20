Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son turns heads during red carpet appearance

Rarely-seen son Knox accompanies his mother at Governors Awards 2024

Published On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 06:22:44 PKT

(Web Desk) - Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s rarely-seen son Knox Jolie-Pitt accompanied his mother on the red carpet at Governors Awards 2024

The 48-year-old actress was joined by her 16-year-old son at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on Sunday (17 November).

The son of the two Hollywood stars is going viral for an unexpected reason after stepping on to the red carpet for the first time in three years.

The 16-year-old was accompanying his movie-star mum at the Governors Awards and he is already taller than her.

A suited Knox and Angelina, in a ball gown, posed together.

There’s no denying Knox has inherited some of his dad’s film-star looks while also getting his mum’s definitive facial bone structure.

Online, people were quick to debate what parent he looked the most like, and many people could not agree.

Some thought Knox looked most like Angelina’s brother, James Haven. The siblings famously attended the Oscars in 2000 together and went viral for sharing a kiss on the mouth.

“He is a mixture of both his parents,” one claimed.

“He looks exactly like her brother,” another wrote.

One argued: “He looks like his mom and dad combined but he’s not identical to Brad”, while someone else wrote: ”He looks nothing like Brad! But definitely a handsome kid.”

“He looks more like his mother,” another argued.

“He looks very much like Angelina’s brother,” one fan mused.

Knox has a twin sister, Vivienne, and the pair are the youngest of Angelina and Brad’s six children.

There’s also Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; and Shiloh, 17.

When Brad and Angelina were together, they were arguably the most famous couple in the world, but they called it quits in 2016 after more than a decade together.

Interestingly, all six kids have stayed out of the spotlight.

None of them has become a social media star or hinted at following in their parents’ acting footsteps, at least not yet.

So far, they’ve gone for a more behind-the-scenes approach. Vivienne served as her mother’s assistant on a production of The Outsiders, which Angelina’s Production team was bringing to Broadway last year.

Angelina even gushed about Vivienne’s “thoughtful” nature and explained why she was the perfect assistant.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the centre of attention, but in being a support to other creatives; she’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute,” she said.

Meanwhile, Knox has maintained a lower profile than his sister and he seems to be living a pretty normal life.