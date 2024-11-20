Bride left heartbroken to find no guest at her wedding

She was left with questions and wondered if she had done something wrong

(Web Desk) - A bride claims to have been left devastated after she walked down the aisle to an empty wedding reception.

Kalina Marie, who documented the whole sorry saga on TikTok, claims she had ‘digitally’ invited 75 people to the masquerade-themed event. However, her new husband and their son were forced to walk into the celebration in silence.

The couple, who have been together for nine years, had been engaged for four years, but their wedding was delayed due to the pandemic. Finally able to celebrate, the pair say they were left devastated at the turnout.

Two people are seen opening the doors for the newly married couple as another sits alone wearing a red T-Shirt on a folded chair.

One person is seen taking photos and another appears to be performing some technical role on a laptop. The rest of the scene comprises empty chairs and tables decked out for the celebration.

She added that she had attempted to delay her entrance into the hall under the impression that people may be late. Although her invites instructed guests to turn up at 1pm, at 1:15pm her mother messaged her with the sad news that no one had turned up.

Nevertheless, the couple waited a bit longer and made their entrance at 2pm to 5 people. The venue was reported to have been set up to receive 40 people.

“I dreamed that I would walk into a bunch of people cheering us on. Hooting and hollering for us in celebration,” she said.

“But all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had NO idea how to deal with her venue being almost completely empty.”

She was left with questions and wondered if she had done something wrong, “It just makes me think, why? What did we do? Am I that bad of a person? What did my husband ever do to deserve any of this? Why couldn’t we matter enough for people to show up? I still have ‘friends’ that haven’t even messaged me to congratulate me or tell me why they didn’t come.”

Although she said that the situation made her “sick” and she couldn’t understand it, she was grateful for the people who did show up for her.

“All I know is, I have my man. My baby. And family that shows up when I need them. And for that, I will be thankful,” she wrote.