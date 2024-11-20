Clip showing Sania singing Lacky Ali's 'O Sanam' electrifies Internet

(Web Desk) – Sania Mirza once again amasses appreciation from fans, but this time by singing timeless Lucky Ali’s song ‘O Sanam’ on her birthday; video makes rounds on Internet.

While fans cherish her professional milestones, they also eagerly follow the glimpses she shares of her personal life on Instagram.

The clip, shared by her best friend and singer Ananya Birla on Sania’s birthday (November 15), shows the duo singing the timeless Lucky Ali classic O Sanam.

The video, which showcases Sania’s candid and fun-loving side, has garnered immense attention with lakhs of likes and comments from fans.

Ananya, in her heartfelt birthday post, captioned the Instagram video: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ROCK @mirzasaniar. Love you so much! Can’t believe I’m not with you today. You inspire me daily. And love you!”

Reacting to the post, Sania humorously commented, “I can’t believe you posted this.” To this, Ananya replied, “It’s the best. You sound so nice.”

Sania recently appointed as the Sports Ambassador for Dubai, a significant honor for the celebrated athlete.

In addition, she actively oversees her tennis academies in India and Dubai, nurturing the next generation of tennis talent.