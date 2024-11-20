Prince Harry gets neck tattoo from Jelly Roll

Entertainment Entertainment Prince Harry gets neck tattoo from Jelly Roll

They wanted me to give him his first tattoo? This is the coolest thing ever!"

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 00:38:52 PKT

(Web Desk) - Surprise! Prince Harry sat down for a tattoo from Jelly Roll in a new video revealing the country music superstar will headline the closing ceremony of the upcoming Invictus Games.

On Nov. 19, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 shared a clip to Instagram showing the Duke of Sussex, 40, and the "Save Me" singer, 39, meeting at East Side Ink, a tattoo parlor in New York City.

The video may have been filmed during Prince Harry's solo trip to N.Y.C. in September, when he was spotted at the tattoo parlor whose celebrity clients include Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Susan Sarandon, Ruby Rose and Bruce Willis.

"Take a look around, can we get you anything?" someone asked Prince Harry as the video began.

"No, I'm alright. Is he going to be here any time soon?" Harry asked as he sat in a tattoo chair, and was assured the person he was waiting for would be there promptly.

Jelly Roll then walked in and warmly greeted Harry, saying, "Hey, hey! Tattoos! Speaking of! What's up! I'm such a fan, dude.

Do you know I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today?

They wanted me to give him his first tattoo? This is the coolest thing ever!"

Taken aback, Prince Harry asked the star (who has an impressive collection of ink!) why he was wearing a glove, and Jelly Roll explained, "We're giving you a tattoo about the Invictus Games."

"No, I came here to ask you to do the Invictus Games. There's no tattoo in this. I can't get a tattoo!" Harry said.

Negotiating, the "Need a Favor" singer said, "I'll play the Invictus Games, you just let me give you your first tattoo."

Repeating the deal, Prince Harry said, "Alright, screw it, let's go," as Jelly Roll fired up the tattoo gun.

"We gotta go for the neck!" the Grammy Award-nominated singer said, and Harry interjected, "I was thinking the lower back or on my ass."

"Nobody wants to see your ass, Harry!" Jelly Roll laughed. "No, that's the place where no one is going to see it," Harry countered.

"This is for the world!" Jelly Roll exclaimed, pointing to his own neck, and got to work.