When Ahsan Khan helped Mikaal Zulfiqar to get Bollywood role

Updated On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 23:06:04 PKT

(Web Desk) – Famous actor and producer Mikaal Zulfiqar has revealed that due to his colleague Ahsan Khan, he got the chance to work in the Bollywood.

He said he started performing in the Bollywood at the start of his modelling career. His first movie in the Bollywood was Godfather which was released in 2007.

Talking about how he got the role in Bollywood, he said at first, Ahsan Khan was offered the role in Godfather. But he refused to work citing some personal reasons.

Then, Mikaal continued that Ahsan Khan asked him to play that role. Later, the actor said he was interviewed by the team of the movie and he was given the role.

He talked in great detail about his personal as well as professional careers. Sharing his experience, he said the Pakistani actors should not rely on the Bollywood to a great deal.



He added he refused to work in the Pakistani projects when he got the Bollywood roles. But as soon as the Mumbai attacks happened, a total ban was imposed on the Pakistani actors.