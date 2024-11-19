Rahat, Sanjay's encounter at concert heats up Internet

Fans are delighted to see the great performers chatting in a cordial manner

(Wed Desk) - A video featuring an interaction between Sanjay Dutt and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan at a concert makes rounds, sending fans into frenzy, who are delighted to see the great performers chatting in a cordial manner.

It was also shared by the singer on his official Facebook account.

The video was taken from the back stage of RFAK’s concert which was also attended by Sanjay Dutt.

The two popular celebrities also planned to have a meet-up together again.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a tremendous Pakistani classical singer who has a timeless international fame.

He is popular in all parts of world due to his brilliant music and hit songs.

His song Zaroori Tha is the first Pakistani song that crossed billion views. The singer has so far sung numerous hit songs, ghazals and qawalis.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also boasts a strong Facebook following of 8.2 million. The singer gets great respect from Bollywood celebrities as well.

