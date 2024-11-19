Hamza Ali Abbasi reflects on life after death

(Web Desk) – Life after death is more important than anything. Life is short-lived. People will forget our acting. Success in acting does not matter, work for hereafter does matter, comments A-lister Lollywood star Hamza Ali Abbasi during an interview.

“I am obsessed with life after death. This is my main concern. Acting is a part of my life and source of income.

“I want to take break from my work for this concern, and I want to rekindle feelings for life after death in others,” Hamza Ali Abbasi elaborates his plan.

“Life after death is the biggest reality and one should work for it.

“I may take further breaks from acting in the future because acting is just a part of my life.

“Besides acting, I have another, bigger concern in my life, and I want others to make it their concern too.

“I have a strong faith in Akhirah. I firmly believe in life after death. I don’t know how many years I will live, but after that, it won’t matter how successful an actor I was, and people also forget.

“Yes, this profession helps me financially, but I take breaks from acting and spend time in learning about Akhirah.

“I also believe in making investments for Akhirah. My obsession is all about life after death. I want to achieve greatness in the hereafter.

“I would like to urge believers to maintain a balance between this life and the Akhirah, because Akhirah is the biggest reality so make the Akhirah your obsession.

I am not saying to leave the world, keep a balance but don’t compromise on your final destination for this temporary place,” the versatile actor said.