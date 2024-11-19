Sheheryar, Maheen going to marry next month?

Internet electrified with rumours

Published On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 04:01:30 PKT

Web Desk) – Social media is electrified with the news that versatile actors Sheheryar Munawar and Maheen Siddiqui are getting married next month, the news is yet to be confirmed by them.

According to reports, Sheheryar Munawar is set to tie the knot with Maheen Siddiqui next month.

In August, the Dobara actress posted an adorable photo of Sheheryar along with party emoji, on his 36th birthday, in which he could be seen looking straight up to the camera while seemingly out on a date with her.

The Parey Hut Love actor reposted her story and penned, “Thank you my jaan,” with a red heart emoji, making their relationship official.

Earlier to this, Sheheryar addressed the gossip surrounding his love life during an interview.

“I would only say that Alhamdulillah I’m very grateful and happy. My parents are very happy. Allah has been really kind,” he said at the time.

Now, rumors regarding their marriage began to swirl on the social media with many news outlets revealing that the couple’s marriage will take place in December 2024.