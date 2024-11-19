Fahad Mustafa spills the beans about new venture with Hania Aamir



(Web Desk) – Stellar performer Fahad Mustafa in an interview has revealed that he is collaborating with ace actor Hania Aamir for another production after successful drama serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, leaving his fans excited and enthralled, who say they can’t wait for their next project.

Fahad Mustafa and the stunning actress Hania Aamir have left an indelible mark on fans with their stellar performances in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

The drama, which became a global hit, ended on a high note, leaving fans yearning for more of Mustafa and Sharjeena’s unforgettable chemistry.

While many hoped for a sequel, Fahad recently quashed those dreams by confirming, “There is no chance for part 2.” This left fans heartbroken, but the actor has now delivered a surprise.

In his latest interview, Fahad revealed that he is set to collaborate with Hania once again.

“I am also launching something with Hania Aamir, Inshallah,”

Fahad announced, hinting at an exciting project in the pipeline. Elaborating on his future plans, the actor said, “The upcoming months are going to be action-packed.

“I believe the next 1.5–2 years are all about acting for me after spending so much time focused on production.”