Eesha Aamir, Hania's sister, slays with her picturesque styles

(Web Desk) - Eesha Aamir, Pakistan showbiz industry talented actor Hania Amir’s sister, has not really ventured into the glitzy world of entertainment. But as far as her recent photos matter, she may be well on her way to join the entertainment industry.

Recently, Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum starring Hania Amir was a massive success due to its ensemble cast and gripping story which kept the eyes of the viewers glued to their TV screens till the last episode.

Hania is also the sole breadwinner of her family whose income makes it easy for her sister and mother to make their ends meet. This is among the reasons she has always received admiration from her followers.

Eesha is currently studying abroad and Hania visits her occasionally to spend time with her. She has also released a few mesmerizing photos lately which left a lasting effect on the netizens.

Now, Hania’s fans are also eager to see her sister in the TV serials. It remains to be seen whether Eesha makes it to TV serials or silver screen. But, it is a reality that she has become a social media celebrity nevertheless.