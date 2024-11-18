Charity ends at home: beggars throw Rs12.5m feast on grandmother's Chehlum

15,000 guests were served with a dozen sumptuous dishes

(Web Desk) – A family of beggars of Gujranwala throws a lavish Chehlum for its grandmother, with inviting 15,000 guests across Punjab, slaughtering 250 goats, preparing a dozen dishes of sumptuous foods, and seating arrangements at top-notch marquees of the area, ‘showing the generosity’ they ask those whom they beg.

With this grand event from beggars, at least those who give them charity will be thinking if they give their alms to the deserving ones or to those who are even richer than them.

The event incident was reported from ‘city of wrestlers’, where residents are known for lavish parties.

A beggar family arranged grandmother’s ‘Chaliswan’ (Chehlum) near Rahwali Railway Station in the Cantt area, attracting thousands of guests from across Punjab, raising questions about scale and luxury.

The ceremony started with a traditional “siri paye” breakfast, a popular dish served at such events. In the evening, a grand feast was laid out, with 250 goats slaughtered to prepare a variety of dishes. The menu included tender mutton, naan, sweet rice, with an assortment of cold beverages.

Those who arrived at ceremony were treated to a feast in private marquees, where they enjoyed the lavish setting and desi food.

Despite being known for their beggary, the family managed to host an event of this scale, leading to questions about the source of the funds used for such an extravagant occasion.