Sonya Hussyn's 'Babli Babar' picked for Cannes Film Festival

Entertainment Entertainment Sonya Hussyn's 'Babli Babar' picked for Cannes Film Festival

The star shares the exciting news with 3.1m fans on Instagram

Follow on Published On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 03:04:32 PKT

(Web Desk) – In a milestone, Sonya Hussyn has another feather in her cap as her debut production ‘Babli Babar’ has been selected for Cannes World Film Festival.

The ‘Tich Button’ actress shares the exciting tidings with her 3.1 million followers on Instagram account on Sunday.

Let’s read out what she pens, “I’m absolutely thrilled to share some incredible news.”

She continued, “My very first film as a producer has been officially selected for the prestigious “World Film Festival” in Cannes! Thank you for all the prayers.”

“Out of thousands of submissions from around the globe, our project from Pakistan has secured its spot among the finalists.

This is not just a proud moment for our team, but a significant milestone for storytelling from our region. “Together, we’re breaking boundaries and sharing impactful stories that resonate!” Sonya added.

The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actress further extended her gratitude to the entire team for their unwavering passion and dedication.

Soon after Sonya’s announcement, the entertainment industry rallied around her, showering congratulations and support.

Fellow celebrities and close friends, including Zahid Ahmed, Yasir Hussain, Ushna Shah, and Sami Khan, took to Instagram to repost the exciting news in their stories and extend heartfelt wishes.

The upcoming short film, Babli Babar, is helmed by Kamran Faiq and Written by Qurb E Abbas. The release date of film is yet to be announced.