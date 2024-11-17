Fahad Mustafa pairs with Mahira Khan for big venture

Entertainment Entertainment Fahad Mustafa pairs with Mahira Khan for big venture

Fans are excited with the tidings

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 07:38:51 PKT

(Web Desk) - Fahad Mustafa is gearing up for his next big venture. Fans are eagerly anticipating his next move. This time he collaborates with ace star Mahira Khan, but not first time, this would be his second collaboration with her.

In a recent interview, Fahad revealed that his next project will see him star opposite none other than the talented Mahira Khan.

“I have some exciting plans with Mahira Khan that will be revealed in the next 10–15 days,” Fahad shared, sparking enthusiasm among fans.

He further elaborated on his future plans, saying, “The upcoming months are going to be action-packed. I believe the next 1.5–2 years are all about acting for me after spending so much time focused on production.”

This will mark Fahad and Mahira’s second collaboration, following their memorable pairing in the 2022 film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

Their on-screen camaraderie in the film was widely praised, and fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing them together again.